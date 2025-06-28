Parag Jain Appointed Chief of India's R&AW

Parag Jain has been named the new Chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), commencing his two-year term on July 1. The Indian Police Service officer, noted for his strategic acumen, takes over from retiring Ravi Sinha after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet made the decision earlier this week.

Jain, currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, is acclaimed for his expertise in both human and technical intelligence. He orchestrated 'Operation Sindoor,' which led to strategic strikes on terror hubs by Indian forces. His comprehensive understanding of intelligence operations, particularly in Kashmir, positions him to manage ongoing challenges posed by Pakistan effectively.

Throughout his distinguished career, Jain has held vital roles including Director General of Police in Punjab, and his efforts against Khalistan terror groups are notable. His international experience, including stints in Sri Lanka and Canada, enhances his credentials for managing R&AW's expansive intelligence operations.

