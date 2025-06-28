Parag Jain Appointed Chief of India's R&AW

Left Menu

Parag Jain is appointed as the new Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), starting July 1. Known for his intelligence expertise, he led Operation Sindoor, aiding strikes on terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan. With experience in external intelligence and counterterrorism, Jain is poised to strengthen R&AW's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:34 IST
Parag Jain has been named the new Chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), commencing his two-year term on July 1. The Indian Police Service officer, noted for his strategic acumen, takes over from retiring Ravi Sinha after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet made the decision earlier this week.

Jain, currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, is acclaimed for his expertise in both human and technical intelligence. He orchestrated 'Operation Sindoor,' which led to strategic strikes on terror hubs by Indian forces. His comprehensive understanding of intelligence operations, particularly in Kashmir, positions him to manage ongoing challenges posed by Pakistan effectively.

Throughout his distinguished career, Jain has held vital roles including Director General of Police in Punjab, and his efforts against Khalistan terror groups are notable. His international experience, including stints in Sri Lanka and Canada, enhances his credentials for managing R&AW's expansive intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

