Kolkata Police Form SIT to Investigate Law College Gang Rape

The Kolkata Police have taken decisive action by forming a special investigation team (SIT) to examine the disturbing allegations of gang rape at a local law college.

Led by an assistant commissioner, the five-member team will commence its investigation immediately into the alleged incident involving a 24-year-old student.

Police have already made arrests, including prime suspects Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee, Zaid Ahmed, and the college's security guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)