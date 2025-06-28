Left Menu

Kolkata Police Form SIT to Investigate Law College Gang Rape

The Kolkata Police has established a special investigation team to probe the alleged gang rape of a student by her seniors at a law college. The SIT is headed by an assistant commissioner, and arrests have been made, including the prime accused and the college guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Police have taken decisive action by forming a special investigation team (SIT) to examine the disturbing allegations of gang rape at a local law college.

Led by an assistant commissioner, the five-member team will commence its investigation immediately into the alleged incident involving a 24-year-old student.

Police have already made arrests, including prime suspects Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee, Zaid Ahmed, and the college's security guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

