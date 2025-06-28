Kolkata Police Form SIT to Investigate Law College Gang Rape
The Kolkata Police has established a special investigation team to probe the alleged gang rape of a student by her seniors at a law college. The SIT is headed by an assistant commissioner, and arrests have been made, including the prime accused and the college guard.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Police have taken decisive action by forming a special investigation team (SIT) to examine the disturbing allegations of gang rape at a local law college.
Led by an assistant commissioner, the five-member team will commence its investigation immediately into the alleged incident involving a 24-year-old student.
Police have already made arrests, including prime suspects Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee, Zaid Ahmed, and the college's security guard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata Police
- SIT
- law college
- gang rape
- investigation
- arrests
- student
- special team
- safety
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IIT Student Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight 171 Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation
Punjab's Crackdown on Cross-Border Smuggling: Major Arrests and Seizures
Chinese top-tier university students want human-centric AI, not just efficiency tools
Tragedy in Dominican Republic: Nightclub Collapse Arrests