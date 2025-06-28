Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Surveys Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Facilities

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to review facilities and grievance mechanisms. Led by MP Brij Lal, the committee will also meet with various officials and submit a report to Parliament, though details remain confidential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice inspected the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area on Saturday.

Headed by MP Brij Lal, the committee aimed to evaluate facilities and the effectiveness of the grievance redressal system.

In addition to visiting the shrine, the committee plans to engage with officials from Punjab & Sind Bank and Power Grid, before heading to Srinagar for further discussions with government officials. A report will be submitted to Parliament post-visit, although specific details are not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

