Mystery Surrounding Nikita's Tragic Demise: A Deeper Look

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman identified as Nikita, residing in a paying guest accommodation in Gurugram, allegedly ended her life by suicide, according to local police reports.

Nikita, originally from Jammu, had been employed with a multinational company in the area for three years. She shared her accommodation with two other women. A roommate discovered the body after finding their room mysteriously locked upon returning from work.

While police have initiated an investigation following a formal complaint filed by Nikita's family, they revealed that the family suspects foul play, believing she might have been blackmailed, driving her to take this drastic step.

(With inputs from agencies.)