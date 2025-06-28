Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Nikita's Tragic Demise: A Deeper Look

A 22-year-old named Nikita, working in Gurugram, allegedly committed suicide in her PG accommodation. Her family suspects foul play, claiming she was potentially blackmailed. The police are investigating the case further after receiving a complaint from her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:47 IST
Mystery Surrounding Nikita's Tragic Demise: A Deeper Look
Nikita
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman identified as Nikita, residing in a paying guest accommodation in Gurugram, allegedly ended her life by suicide, according to local police reports.

Nikita, originally from Jammu, had been employed with a multinational company in the area for three years. She shared her accommodation with two other women. A roommate discovered the body after finding their room mysteriously locked upon returning from work.

While police have initiated an investigation following a formal complaint filed by Nikita's family, they revealed that the family suspects foul play, believing she might have been blackmailed, driving her to take this drastic step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025