Debate Over 'Secular' and 'Socialist': Revisiting India's Preamble

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently sparked a political storm by describing the 1976 addition of the words 'secular' and 'socialist' to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution as a 'festering wound'. His comments echo calls by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale to debate the relevance of these terms.

Prominent political figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and two union ministers, have supported this view, arguing these words are Western concepts alien to India. The original Constitution, authored by B R Ambedkar, did not include these terms, according to BJP leaders who have cited historical debates to back their stance.

However, the idea of altering the Preamble has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who see it as a threat to constitutional sanctity. As this debate unfolds on the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency era, it highlights persistent ideological divides over India's foundational values.

(With inputs from agencies.)