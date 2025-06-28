Left Menu

Security Strategies Unveiled for Amarnath Yatra

The Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, reviewed security measures for the Amarnath Yatra, emphasizing threat mitigation and the implementation of SOPs. Advanced technologies and coordination among forces were discussed during the high-level meeting to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:22 IST
Security Strategies Unveiled for Amarnath Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a comprehensive review of security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. During a high-level meeting, he urged implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and proactive risk mitigation to guarantee the safety of pilgrims.

Prabhat directed the use of advanced technologies for surveillance and real-time threat detection, emphasizing robust security arrangements. The meeting included officers from the police, Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration, reflecting on the need for coordinated efforts.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh highlighted anti-drone measures and presented detailed security plans within Jammu. Additionally, 106 lodgement centers have been established to accommodate pilgrims, indicative of the region's preparedness for the 38-day pilgrimage starting July 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025