Security Strategies Unveiled for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a comprehensive review of security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. During a high-level meeting, he urged implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and proactive risk mitigation to guarantee the safety of pilgrims.

Prabhat directed the use of advanced technologies for surveillance and real-time threat detection, emphasizing robust security arrangements. The meeting included officers from the police, Army, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration, reflecting on the need for coordinated efforts.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh highlighted anti-drone measures and presented detailed security plans within Jammu. Additionally, 106 lodgement centers have been established to accommodate pilgrims, indicative of the region's preparedness for the 38-day pilgrimage starting July 3.

