Mysterious Demise: Undertrial Prisoner Dies in Safdarjung Hospital
Saquib Nachan, a 60-year-old undertrial in Tihar Jail, passed away at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He was admitted after experiencing health issues, initially treated at Tihar Jail dispensary. He was then referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital before being moved to Safdarjung Hospital. His body awaits post-mortem examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner, Saquib Nachan, has died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital while undergoing treatment, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
Nachan, who had been in Tihar Jail since late 2023, was initially treated at the prison's dispensary for health concerns before being referred to further medical facilities.
After being transferred from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he succumbed to age-related ailments. Jail authorities have preserved his body for a post-mortem, with further investigations pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
