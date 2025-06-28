Mysterious Demise: Undertrial Prisoner Dies in Safdarjung Hospital

A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner, Saquib Nachan, has died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital while undergoing treatment, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Nachan, who had been in Tihar Jail since late 2023, was initially treated at the prison's dispensary for health concerns before being referred to further medical facilities.

After being transferred from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he succumbed to age-related ailments. Jail authorities have preserved his body for a post-mortem, with further investigations pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)