Major Hydroponic Ganja Bust in Mumbai: Over Rs 26 Crore Seized

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Mumbai authorities have seized hydroponic ganja valued at more than Rs 26 crore from two separate locations in the city. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including two Indonesian nationals.

The police, acting on intelligence, intercepted the duo in Jogeshwari, recovering 21.55 kilograms of hydroponic weed, estimated to fetch Rs 21.55 crore in the black market. The individuals, identified as Budi Wiyono and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a related development, airport customs officials confiscated 5.11 kg of the same substance from an Indian national who had arrived from Bangkok. The passenger was promptly arrested under similar drug charges.