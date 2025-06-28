Left Menu

Major Hydroponic Ganja Bust in Mumbai: Over Rs 26 Crore Seized

Authorities in Mumbai seized hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 26 crore, arresting three individuals, including two Indonesians. The arrests were made under the NDPS Act, highlighting the drug's indoor cultivation methods and illicit market value. Additional contraband was seized at the airport from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

Updated: 28-06-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Mumbai authorities have seized hydroponic ganja valued at more than Rs 26 crore from two separate locations in the city. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including two Indonesian nationals.

The police, acting on intelligence, intercepted the duo in Jogeshwari, recovering 21.55 kilograms of hydroponic weed, estimated to fetch Rs 21.55 crore in the black market. The individuals, identified as Budi Wiyono and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a related development, airport customs officials confiscated 5.11 kg of the same substance from an Indian national who had arrived from Bangkok. The passenger was promptly arrested under similar drug charges.

