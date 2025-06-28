Major Hydroponic Ganja Bust in Mumbai: Over Rs 26 Crore Seized
Authorities in Mumbai seized hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 26 crore, arresting three individuals, including two Indonesians. The arrests were made under the NDPS Act, highlighting the drug's indoor cultivation methods and illicit market value. Additional contraband was seized at the airport from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Mumbai authorities have seized hydroponic ganja valued at more than Rs 26 crore from two separate locations in the city. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including two Indonesian nationals.
The police, acting on intelligence, intercepted the duo in Jogeshwari, recovering 21.55 kilograms of hydroponic weed, estimated to fetch Rs 21.55 crore in the black market. The individuals, identified as Budi Wiyono and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
In a related development, airport customs officials confiscated 5.11 kg of the same substance from an Indian national who had arrived from Bangkok. The passenger was promptly arrested under similar drug charges.
- READ MORE ON:
- hydroponic ganja
- Mumbai
- drug bust
- illicit drugs
- seizure
- NDP Act
- Indonesians
- Bangkok
- Customs
- arrest
ALSO READ
Punjab's Crackdown on Cross-Border Smuggling: Major Arrests and Seizures
Massive Cannabis Seizure: Rajasthan Police Crackdown
Political Scandal: Showdown Over ED's Seizure of Congress Office
Massive Property Seizure in Uttar Pradesh Targets Notorious Gang Leader
Property Seizure: Crackdown on Pakistan-Based Terrorist in Kashmir