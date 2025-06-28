Left Menu

16 Exotic Snakes Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Wild Tale of Smuggling

A man smuggling 16 live snakes, including Kenyan sand boas and Honduran milk snakes, was apprehended at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Customs, working under the Wildlife Protection Act, aim to repatriate the creatures with RAWW's expert assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:28 IST
16 Exotic Snakes Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Wild Tale of Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai intercepted a traveler carrying 16 live snakes. The reptiles, concealed in cotton bags, included rare species like Kenyan sand boas and Honduran milk snakes. The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on Friday night.

Customs officials, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, are taking steps to return the snakes to their country of origin. This action is being undertaken in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act.

Experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) played a crucial role in identifying and handling the creatures, ensuring their safety and proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025