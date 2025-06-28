16 Exotic Snakes Seized at Mumbai Airport: A Wild Tale of Smuggling
A man smuggling 16 live snakes, including Kenyan sand boas and Honduran milk snakes, was apprehended at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Customs, working under the Wildlife Protection Act, aim to repatriate the creatures with RAWW's expert assistance.
Authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai intercepted a traveler carrying 16 live snakes. The reptiles, concealed in cotton bags, included rare species like Kenyan sand boas and Honduran milk snakes. The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on Friday night.
Customs officials, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, are taking steps to return the snakes to their country of origin. This action is being undertaken in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act.
Experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) played a crucial role in identifying and handling the creatures, ensuring their safety and proper care.
