Juvenile Crime Shocks Community: A Disturbing Incident in Khurja

A shocking crime has come to light, involving a 14-year-old boy who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Khurja. The accused's father faces charges after threatening the victim's family. The community is in shock, and law enforcement is actively seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from Khurja, where a 14-year-old boy stands accused of raping a seven-year-old girl, police report. The crime allegedly took place on June 17 when the young victim went to collect water near her residence.

Adding to the turmoil, the father of the accused allegedly threatened the girl's family when confronted about the incident. This has further escalated tensions within the community.

Law enforcement officials have charged both the juvenile and his father, with the young boy remanded to a juvenile home, while authorities attempt to apprehend his father, according to Circle Officer Poornima Singh.

