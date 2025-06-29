Kneecap Ignites Controversy at Glastonbury with Bold Political Statements
Irish hip-hop group Kneecap sparked controversy at Glastonbury Festival after leading chants against UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and condemning Israel. Despite calls to cancel their performance due to one member's legal issues, Kneecap delivered a politically charged set, drawing attention from politicians and the music industry.
Irish hip-hop group Kneecap faced a storm of controversy at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. The group led chants condemning UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and criticized Israel, actions that came after the prime minister deemed their appearance 'not appropriate.'
Members of the music and political worlds had voiced strong opposition to Kneecap's performance, following the recent legal troubles of member Liam O'Hanna, also known as Mo Chara, who was charged last month with a terrorism offense related to displaying a Hezbollah flag.
Despite the backlash, Kneecap took to the stage, delivering a high-energy set infused with political messages. The performance drew tens of thousands of attendees, many waving Palestinian flags, highlighting the polarizing nature of their appearance at the renowned festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
