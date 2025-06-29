Deadly Attack Near Afghan Border Sparks Regional Tensions

In a harrowing incident, a suicide bomber targeted a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border on Saturday, killing at least 13 soldiers and injuring civilians, including two children and a woman, as reported by the army.

The attack occurred in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, a district known for harboring militant groups. Pakistani military authorities accused Indian-backed militants of the attack, an allegation swiftly denied by New Delhi.

The Pakistani Taliban, a group with a history of violence against the state, remains a constant threat, despite repeated military offensives. Regional tensions escalate as both Pakistan and India exchange accusations, while the true perpetrators remain unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)