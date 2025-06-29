Deadly Attack Near Afghan Border Sparks Regional Tensions
A suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in multiple casualties. Pakistani authorities claimed the attack, which injured civilians, was orchestrated by militants backed by India. Tensions rise as accusations fly, while no group claims responsibility yet.
In a harrowing incident, a suicide bomber targeted a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border on Saturday, killing at least 13 soldiers and injuring civilians, including two children and a woman, as reported by the army.
The attack occurred in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, a district known for harboring militant groups. Pakistani military authorities accused Indian-backed militants of the attack, an allegation swiftly denied by New Delhi.
The Pakistani Taliban, a group with a history of violence against the state, remains a constant threat, despite repeated military offensives. Regional tensions escalate as both Pakistan and India exchange accusations, while the true perpetrators remain unidentified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Students in Iran Plead for Evacuation Amid Rising Israeli Strikes
India and Cyprus Forge Stronger Economic Ties with Dual Stock Listings
Monsoon Showers Bring Relief to Heatwave-Hit Northern India
India and Canada: Renewed Optimism on the Global Stage at G7 Summit
Gujarat Mourns: Former CM Vijay Rupani Among 241 Dead in Air India Tragedy