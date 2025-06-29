India Rebuts Blame in Waziristan Attack

India has vehemently denied accusations from Pakistan that it orchestrated a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday, led to the deaths of at least 13 security personnel, with 24 more injured.

Following the attack, an official statement from the Pakistan Army pointed fingers at India, a charge that New Delhi swiftly dismissed. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded late Saturday, taking a strong stand against what it termed unfounded allegations.

Rejecting the accusations outright, the MEA emphasized, "We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves." The diplomatic tension adds another layer to the already complex India-Pakistan relations.

