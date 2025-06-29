India Rebuts Blame in Waziristan Attack
India has refuted Pakistan's allegations that it is responsible for a suicide attack in Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack resulted in the deaths of 13 security personnel and injuries to 24 others. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned Pakistan Army's statements blaming India.
- Country:
- India
India has vehemently denied accusations from Pakistan that it orchestrated a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday, led to the deaths of at least 13 security personnel, with 24 more injured.
Following the attack, an official statement from the Pakistan Army pointed fingers at India, a charge that New Delhi swiftly dismissed. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded late Saturday, taking a strong stand against what it termed unfounded allegations.
Rejecting the accusations outright, the MEA emphasized, "We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves." The diplomatic tension adds another layer to the already complex India-Pakistan relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Raises Tough Questions on Pahalgam Attack Accountability
TMC MP Banerjee Demands Answers in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
Abhishek Banerjee Demands Accountability Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Missile Strikes and Israel's Counterattacks
FATF Intensifies Focus on Combating Terror Financing After Pahalgam Attack