Overnight strikes by Russia left a trail of destruction across Ukraine, with hundreds of drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles unleashed on western, southern, and central regions. This massive offensive resulted in significant damage to homes and infrastructure, and at least six injuries, according to local Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian military reported the loss of its third F-16 fighter jet since the conflict's onset while combating this aerial onslaught. The attack saw the use of approximately 500 aerial weapons, including drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. Explosions echoed through regions such as Lviv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy.

Officials highlighted the use of all available defense forces to counter the attack, with Ukraine's Air Force detailing the heroism of an F-16 pilot who destroyed seven air targets before his aircraft was hit. Despite successful attempts to redirect or neutralize numerous drones, some 225 drones were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)