Tragedy at Evin: Deadly Strike on Iran's Infamous Prison

An Israeli attack on Tehran's Evin prison left at least 71 dead. This notorious site has held many of Iran’s political prisoners. Rights groups criticized both Israel for targeting the prison and Iran for failing to protect inmates. Casualties included staff, prisoners, and family visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:31 IST
An Israeli strike on Tehran's Evin prison resulted in at least 71 fatalities, according to Iran's judiciary on Sunday. The prison, notorious for housing political dissidents, became a site of tragedy as the attack claimed the lives of staff, soldiers, prisoners, and visiting family members.

Compounding the tragedy was the hit on critical areas within the facility, such as the infirmary and visitation hall. Rights groups expressed serious concerns over the attack, highlighting a breach of the principle distinguishing civilian from military targets, while also criticizing Iranian authorities for inadequate protection and assistance to those affected.

International reactions have been strong, with the Centre for Human Rights in Iran denouncing the escalating violence. Concurrently, tensions remained high across the region as the ceasefire brought momentary calm following a string of deadly confrontations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

