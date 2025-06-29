Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry claims its troops have secured control over the village of Novoukraiinka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This development, reported by RIA Novosti, remains unverified by independent sources like Reuters. The situation underscores ongoing tensions and military engagements in eastern Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:46 IST
Russian Forces Capture Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has announced that its military forces have taken control of the village of Novoukraiinka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was reported by the state news agency RIA Novosti on Sunday, citing the Russian defense ministry.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the veracity of this battlefield report, reflecting the ongoing challenges in verifying information from the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.

The claim, if accurate, highlights the persistent and complex military engagements in eastern Ukraine, an area already fraught with geopolitical tensions and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025