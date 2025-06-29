Russian Forces Capture Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry claims its troops have secured control over the village of Novoukraiinka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This development, reported by RIA Novosti, remains unverified by independent sources like Reuters. The situation underscores ongoing tensions and military engagements in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has announced that its military forces have taken control of the village of Novoukraiinka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was reported by the state news agency RIA Novosti on Sunday, citing the Russian defense ministry.
As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the veracity of this battlefield report, reflecting the ongoing challenges in verifying information from the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.
The claim, if accurate, highlights the persistent and complex military engagements in eastern Ukraine, an area already fraught with geopolitical tensions and conflict.
