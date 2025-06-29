Russia has announced that its military forces have taken control of the village of Novoukraiinka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was reported by the state news agency RIA Novosti on Sunday, citing the Russian defense ministry.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the veracity of this battlefield report, reflecting the ongoing challenges in verifying information from the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.

The claim, if accurate, highlights the persistent and complex military engagements in eastern Ukraine, an area already fraught with geopolitical tensions and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)