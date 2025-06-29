Germany and Israel Unite for Cybersecurity Advancements
Germany plans to create a joint cyber research centre with Israel to strengthen military and civil defence capabilities. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the initiative to bolster European security, citing collaboration and enhanced cyberdefence and intelligence strategies in response to rising global threats.
- Country:
- Germany
In a significant move to fortify European security, Germany announced the establishment of a joint German-Israeli cyber research center. The initiative, revealed by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, aims to deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies.
Germany, considered one of Israel's closest allies in Europe, seeks to draw upon Israel's defense expertise. The push comes as Germany increases its military capabilities and contributions to NATO amidst growing threats from global powers like Russia and China.
Dobrindt emphasized that military defense alone is insufficient, advocating for enhanced civil defense as part of a comprehensive defensive strategy. The minister, on his visit to Israel, discussed plans for a 'Cyber Dome' strategy, amidst calls within Germany to adopt an 'Iron Dome' missile defense system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senator Pushes for Congressional Control Over War Powers Amid Rising Tensions
Germany's Expedited Military Revamp Amid NATO's New Spending Goals
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe's Urgent Surgery After Shocking Shooting
Colombian Senator Faces Critical Battle After Shocking Shooting
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe's Emergency Surgery: Political Tensions and Uncertain Future