Germany and Israel Unite for Cybersecurity Advancements

Germany plans to create a joint cyber research centre with Israel to strengthen military and civil defence capabilities. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the initiative to bolster European security, citing collaboration and enhanced cyberdefence and intelligence strategies in response to rising global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:30 IST
In a significant move to fortify European security, Germany announced the establishment of a joint German-Israeli cyber research center. The initiative, revealed by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, aims to deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies.

Germany, considered one of Israel's closest allies in Europe, seeks to draw upon Israel's defense expertise. The push comes as Germany increases its military capabilities and contributions to NATO amidst growing threats from global powers like Russia and China.

Dobrindt emphasized that military defense alone is insufficient, advocating for enhanced civil defense as part of a comprehensive defensive strategy. The minister, on his visit to Israel, discussed plans for a 'Cyber Dome' strategy, amidst calls within Germany to adopt an 'Iron Dome' missile defense system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

