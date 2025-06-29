Left Menu

Ukraine Withdraws from Ottawa Convention Amid War Challenges

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines. This move comes amid intensified conflict with Russia, which uses such mines extensively. A parliamentary decision is now required to finalize the withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:04 IST
In a significant move, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has enacted a decree for Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the production and use of anti-personnel mines, a senior lawmaker announced on Sunday.

The timing of the decision corresponds with Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, which is not bound by the Convention and allegedly uses mines extensively against Ukrainian forces. Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on national security, emphasized the necessity of abandoning the treaty for Ukraine's defense.

While the decree signifies a shift in defense strategy, the parliament still needs to debate and approve Ukraine's formal exit from the treaty. The document detailing the decree has yet to be published on the president's office website.

