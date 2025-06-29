Tragic Discovery: Waiter's Mysterious Death in Delhi
A 30-year-old man named Sunil Mandal was found dead with his throat slit in his rented home in Delhi’s Metro Vihar. The motive is unclear and no arrests have been made. A forensic team is currently investigating the case as police seek to uncover more details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:27 IST
A 30-year-old man was found dead in a mysterious incident in Delhi's Metro Vihar area. The deceased, identified as Sunil Mandal, had his throat slit inside his rented home.
Mandal, originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, worked as a waiter in the city. His body was discovered on the ground floor of house number A-907 at 7:40 am.
The police have initiated an investigation, with forensic experts combing the scene for evidence. As of now, the motive behind the murder remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.
