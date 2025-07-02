Left Menu

Ukraine calls US envoy to foreign ministry after some weapons deliveries halted

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:07 IST
Ukraine called the acting U.S. envoy to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and stressed the importance of continuing critical military aid to fight Russia's invasion, the ministry said, after Washington halted some deliveries of ammunition and missiles to Kyiv.

In a statement, it said Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief of Mission John Ginkel for U.S. support, but warned that a cut-off in aid, particularly air-defence systems, would embolden Russia.

"The Ukrainian side emphasised that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue the war and terror, rather than seek peace," it said.

