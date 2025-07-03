Left Menu

Tragic Attack in Poltava: Russian Assault Wounds and Kills

A Russian attack on Poltava, Ukraine, resulted in two deaths and 11 injuries. The strike hit a military recruitment center, amidst increased aerial assaults by Russia on Ukraine. Officials, including President Zelenskiy, emphasize the need for air defense aid from allies.

03-07-2025
A deadly Russian offensive in Poltava, central Ukraine, has claimed two lives and wounded 11 individuals, as confirmed by Ukrainian military and regional authorities. Regional governor Volodymyr Kohut reported the attack on a military recruitment center, causing significant structural damage.

Images circulated by emergency services depict intense firefighting efforts at the site, showing devastation at both military and nearby civilian buildings. This tragic incident forms part of an upsurge in Russian drone and missile strikes over the past month, marking notable aggression since the onset of their full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Following this assault, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials have echoed calls for enhanced air defense support from allies, underscoring the pressing need for better protection in the face of continued and relentless aerial attacks on infrastructure and civilians alike.

