Satyendar Jain's Financial Web: Delhi Sewage Corruption Scandal Unraveled

On Thursday, former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain faced the Enforcement Directorate for an interrogation tied to a money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant projects.

Jain, aged 60, marked his presence at the Enforcement Directorate's office around 11:15 am, where officials recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Known for holding significant portfolios such as Health, Industries, Power, Public Works, and Urban Development within the Arvind Kejriwal administration, Jain is now embroiled in a third money laundering inquiry.

This latest investigation emerged following an FIR by Delhi's anti-corruption branch against Hyderabad-based Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others, with accusations centering on a Rs 1,943 crore scam involving Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant tenders. The contentious tenders adopted restrictive conditions to limit participation, inflating project costs significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)