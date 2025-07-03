Satyendar Jain's Financial Web: Delhi Sewage Corruption Scandal Unraveled
Satyendar Jain, a former Delhi minister and AAP leader, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate concerning money laundering tied to corruption in Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment projects. Jain, previously arrested for hawala transactions, is facing a third probe alongside a recent classroom construction scam investigation involving AAP's Manish Sisodia.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain faced the Enforcement Directorate for an interrogation tied to a money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant projects.
Jain, aged 60, marked his presence at the Enforcement Directorate's office around 11:15 am, where officials recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Known for holding significant portfolios such as Health, Industries, Power, Public Works, and Urban Development within the Arvind Kejriwal administration, Jain is now embroiled in a third money laundering inquiry.
This latest investigation emerged following an FIR by Delhi's anti-corruption branch against Hyderabad-based Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others, with accusations centering on a Rs 1,943 crore scam involving Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant tenders. The contentious tenders adopted restrictive conditions to limit participation, inflating project costs significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED raids contractors, private entities involved in Delhi classroom construction 'scam' during previous AAP dispensation: Officials.
AAP Stages Protest in Meerut Over Power Supply Issues in Uttar Pradesh
Corruption Crackdown: Bribery Probe Ensnares IAS Officer Chakma
Goa Cabinet Shake-Up: Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude Dropped Amid Corruption Allegations
KZN Unveils Digital SCM System & Data Centre to Fight Corruption, Waste