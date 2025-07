Controversial Gaza Aid: Accusations of Starvation and Genocide

Amnesty International has levied grave accusations against a US and Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza, alleging it employs starvation tactics and contributes to genocide. This system, controversial in its operations, has reportedly led to over 500 Palestinian fatalities near distribution centers within the past month.

The centres, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and supported by private security, have been criticized as militarized hubs exacerbating famine and disease. Amnesty's report condemns the distribution method as a 'booby trap' for Palestinians, calling for urgent changes to prevent further loss of life.

Israel has rejected Amnesty's claims, with its foreign minister accusing the group of aligning with Hamas. Despite facilitating significant aid delivery, humanitarian groups argue the efforts fall short, as food insecurity in Gaza reaches critical levels. The situation underscores ongoing international tension over humanitarian aid in conflict zones.

