Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches 24/7 Sand Transportation to Curb Illegal Trade

Maharashtra announces 24/7 sand transportation to combat illegal trade and improve utilization. The policy includes free sand for housing schemes and advances in infrastructure like GPS in vehicles. The government also introduces a new M-sand policy to address the limited natural sand availability, aiming to operationalize 1,000 crusher units soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:25 IST
Maharashtra Launches 24/7 Sand Transportation to Curb Illegal Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government has taken a significant step to combat illegal sand transportation by allowing operations to run 24/7. The move, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to improve the use of sand transportation capacity and reduce illegal activities.

The shift to round-the-clock operations is part of a broader strategy that includes infrastructural advancements like geo-fencing, CCTV installations, and mandatory GPS devices in sand-transporting vehicles. Additionally, the MahaKhaniij portal will now facilitate 24-hour e-transport permits.

Acknowledging the limited availability of natural sand, the government announced a manufactured sand (M-sand) policy, planning to set up 1,000 crusher units across districts. Furthermore, beneficiaries of government housing schemes will receive free sand, promoting fairness and innovation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025