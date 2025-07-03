Maharashtra Launches 24/7 Sand Transportation to Curb Illegal Trade

Maharashtra's government has taken a significant step to combat illegal sand transportation by allowing operations to run 24/7. The move, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to improve the use of sand transportation capacity and reduce illegal activities.

The shift to round-the-clock operations is part of a broader strategy that includes infrastructural advancements like geo-fencing, CCTV installations, and mandatory GPS devices in sand-transporting vehicles. Additionally, the MahaKhaniij portal will now facilitate 24-hour e-transport permits.

Acknowledging the limited availability of natural sand, the government announced a manufactured sand (M-sand) policy, planning to set up 1,000 crusher units across districts. Furthermore, beneficiaries of government housing schemes will receive free sand, promoting fairness and innovation in the sector.

