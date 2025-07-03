Maharashtra Launches 24/7 Sand Transportation to Curb Illegal Trade
Maharashtra announces 24/7 sand transportation to combat illegal trade and improve utilization. The policy includes free sand for housing schemes and advances in infrastructure like GPS in vehicles. The government also introduces a new M-sand policy to address the limited natural sand availability, aiming to operationalize 1,000 crusher units soon.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's government has taken a significant step to combat illegal sand transportation by allowing operations to run 24/7. The move, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to improve the use of sand transportation capacity and reduce illegal activities.
The shift to round-the-clock operations is part of a broader strategy that includes infrastructural advancements like geo-fencing, CCTV installations, and mandatory GPS devices in sand-transporting vehicles. Additionally, the MahaKhaniij portal will now facilitate 24-hour e-transport permits.
Acknowledging the limited availability of natural sand, the government announced a manufactured sand (M-sand) policy, planning to set up 1,000 crusher units across districts. Furthermore, beneficiaries of government housing schemes will receive free sand, promoting fairness and innovation in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- sand
- transportation
- 24/7
- illegal
- mining
- MahaKhaniij
- GPS
- CCTV
- M-sand
ALSO READ
China's Bitcoin Mining Giants Forge U.S. Path Amid Trade Tensions
BJP Slams Congress for Undermining Armed Forces Amidst Diplomatic 'Triple Jhatka'
Illegal Streaming Challenges Italy's Football Future
Cyber Fraudster Busted: The Downfall of a Mining Engineer in Jamtara Scam
Greenland's Strategic Leap in Molybdenum Mining