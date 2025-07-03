Bollywood Star's Legal Battle: Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea Dismissed

The Delhi High Court has turned down a petition by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to quash an FIR filed against her connected to a large-scale Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Justice Anish Dayal dismissed Fernandez's plea, which also aimed to annul the Enforcement Directorate's second supplementary chargesheet and halt proceedings in a Delhi trial court. The ED's counsel argued against the petition's maintainability, noting that a special court had acknowledged the chargesheet and found a case exists.

Jacqueline Fernandez is an accused party in the ongoing money laundering case against Chandrasekhar, tied to duping the former Ranbaxy promoters' spouses. The investigation uncovered use of hawala routes and shell companies, culminating in arrests, including Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose.

(With inputs from agencies.)