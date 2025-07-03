Left Menu

Bollywood Star's Legal Battle: Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea Dismissed

The Delhi High Court has rejected Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash the FIR in a significant Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The case involves an elaborate scheme using hawala routes and shell companies. Fernandez is among the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:14 IST
Bollywood Star's Legal Battle: Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea Dismissed
Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has turned down a petition by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to quash an FIR filed against her connected to a large-scale Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Justice Anish Dayal dismissed Fernandez's plea, which also aimed to annul the Enforcement Directorate's second supplementary chargesheet and halt proceedings in a Delhi trial court. The ED's counsel argued against the petition's maintainability, noting that a special court had acknowledged the chargesheet and found a case exists.

Jacqueline Fernandez is an accused party in the ongoing money laundering case against Chandrasekhar, tied to duping the former Ranbaxy promoters' spouses. The investigation uncovered use of hawala routes and shell companies, culminating in arrests, including Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025