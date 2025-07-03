Outcry Over Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths
Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar criticized Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's apology regarding Ajith Kumar's custodial death, questioning if it could undo the tragedy. He highlighted the growing issue of custodial deaths, citing 25 occurrences thus far, leading to a call for accountability and justice.
Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar has called out Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over his apology following the custodial death of security guard Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district. Jayakumar questioned whether Stalin's apology could bring back Kumar or compensate for the 25 reported custodial deaths in the state.
Ajith Kumar, who was working as a security guard at the Badrakaliamman temple, allegedly died in police custody after being taken in for interrogation related to a theft case. A video capturing his assault led to the arrest of five policemen and the case being transferred to the CBI.
Jayakumar further criticized the silence of social activists and film personalities supportive of the ruling DMK party. He asserted that these deaths might result in a political shift in 2026 while emphasizing the urgency for justice for Kumar's family.
