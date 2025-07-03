Criminal Gang Busted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police Arrest Nine

In a significant crackdown on crime, authorities in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have apprehended nine members of a notorious criminal gang, according to police statements released Thursday.

The operation unfolded during an 'anti-crime checking drive' when seven individuals were captured near the Carmel School More and Hazaribag bus stand on Wednesday. Concurrently, two other suspects were detained in the Karamtoli area of Ranchi.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan indicated that a special task force acted swiftly following intelligence about the gang's intentions to carry out criminal activities in St Columbus College Road. The arrested individuals, aged 19 to 24, have reportedly confessed to their involvement in a shooting at a jewelry shop on June 22, Anjan revealed. Further investigations are underway.