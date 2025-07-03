Left Menu

Criminal Gang Busted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police Arrest Nine

Police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag arrested nine members of a criminal gang during an anti-crime drive. Seven were captured near Carmel School More, while two others were nabbed in Ranchi. The gang, aged 19 to 24, is linked to a June firing incident at a jewelry shop in Hazaribag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on crime, authorities in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have apprehended nine members of a notorious criminal gang, according to police statements released Thursday.

The operation unfolded during an 'anti-crime checking drive' when seven individuals were captured near the Carmel School More and Hazaribag bus stand on Wednesday. Concurrently, two other suspects were detained in the Karamtoli area of Ranchi.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan indicated that a special task force acted swiftly following intelligence about the gang's intentions to carry out criminal activities in St Columbus College Road. The arrested individuals, aged 19 to 24, have reportedly confessed to their involvement in a shooting at a jewelry shop on June 22, Anjan revealed. Further investigations are underway.

