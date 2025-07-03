PKK Militant Group Begins Historic Disarmament in Peace Bid with Turkey
The Kurdish militant group PKK, involved in a prolonged insurgency in Turkey, is starting to disarm as part of a peace process. This follows the call from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan for disbandment. The disarmament ceremony in northern Iraq marks the first step towards ending decades of conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Irbil | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:02 IST
The Kurdish militant group, PKK, has made a significant stride toward peace as fighters in northern Iraq begin disarming, marking the first tangible step in a broader disarmament process.
This development follows PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's call to end armed conflict, pushing the PKK to dissolve after decades of violence.
An expected ceremony between July 10-12 in Sulaymaniyah will solidify this effort, with around 40 members set to relinquish their weapons, symbolizing a step forward in fostering peace and stability in the troubled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PKK
- disarmament
- Kurdish
- Turkey
- peace process
- Abdullah Ocalan
- Iraq
- Sulaymaniyah
- KDP
- AKP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Warplanes Violate Iraqi Airspace Before UN Meeting
Iraqi National Arrested Attempting Illegal Nepal Crossing
Unidentified Drone Strikes at Iraq's Taji Base
Fragile Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Middle East Peace Process
Tensions Rise: Drone Strike Hits Iraq's Taji Military Base Amid US-Iran Escalation