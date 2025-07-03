PKK Militant Group Begins Historic Disarmament in Peace Bid with Turkey

The Kurdish militant group, PKK, has made a significant stride toward peace as fighters in northern Iraq begin disarming, marking the first tangible step in a broader disarmament process.

This development follows PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's call to end armed conflict, pushing the PKK to dissolve after decades of violence.

An expected ceremony between July 10-12 in Sulaymaniyah will solidify this effort, with around 40 members set to relinquish their weapons, symbolizing a step forward in fostering peace and stability in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)