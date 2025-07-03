Left Menu

PKK Militant Group Begins Historic Disarmament in Peace Bid with Turkey

The Kurdish militant group PKK, involved in a prolonged insurgency in Turkey, is starting to disarm as part of a peace process. This follows the call from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan for disbandment. The disarmament ceremony in northern Iraq marks the first step towards ending decades of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irbil | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:02 IST
PKK Militant Group Begins Historic Disarmament in Peace Bid with Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kurdish militant group, PKK, has made a significant stride toward peace as fighters in northern Iraq begin disarming, marking the first tangible step in a broader disarmament process.

This development follows PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's call to end armed conflict, pushing the PKK to dissolve after decades of violence.

An expected ceremony between July 10-12 in Sulaymaniyah will solidify this effort, with around 40 members set to relinquish their weapons, symbolizing a step forward in fostering peace and stability in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025