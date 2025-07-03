Left Menu

India Bolsters Defense With Major Military Acquisitions

The Defence Ministry approved capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore. The Defence Acquisition Council, led by Minister Rajnath Singh, sanctioned procurement of vehicles, systems, and missiles to enhance mobility and defense. Approvals include vessels and weapons for naval safety and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:11 IST
India Bolsters Defense With Major Military Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry has approved capital acquisitions of military hardware and platforms valued at approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore. This significant decision was made by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The approved procurement includes armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare systems, an integrated common inventory management system for the tri-services, and surface-to-air missiles. These assets aim to enhance mobility, provide effective air defense, and bolster the operational capabilities of the armed forces, according to an official statement.

Additionally, the ministry gave the green light for purchasing mine countermeasure vessels, super rapid gun mounts, and submersible autonomous vessels. This move is intended to mitigate potential risks to naval and merchant vessels, thus ensuring greater maritime safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025