India Bolsters Defense With Major Military Acquisitions

The Defence Ministry has approved capital acquisitions of military hardware and platforms valued at approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore. This significant decision was made by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The approved procurement includes armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare systems, an integrated common inventory management system for the tri-services, and surface-to-air missiles. These assets aim to enhance mobility, provide effective air defense, and bolster the operational capabilities of the armed forces, according to an official statement.

Additionally, the ministry gave the green light for purchasing mine countermeasure vessels, super rapid gun mounts, and submersible autonomous vessels. This move is intended to mitigate potential risks to naval and merchant vessels, thus ensuring greater maritime safety.

