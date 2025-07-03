Left Menu

CPI (Maoist) Operative Indicted: A Crackdown in Jharkhand

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Rajesh Deogam, a CPI (Maoist) operative, in Jharkhand for alleged involvement in arms dealing and harbouring members of the outlawed organisation. This marks a significant step in the crackdown against the insurgent group.

Deogam, from West Singhbhum district, faces charges under the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case follows a local police investigation and the NIA's comprehensive probe starting July 2024, focusing on financial discoveries linked to Misir Besra, a prominent CPI (Maoist) member.

Incriminating evidence, including gelatine sticks, cash, and communication devices, were unearthed through disclosures by Deogam, buried between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages. Investigations into additional suspects are ongoing as authorities seek to dismantle the group's operations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

