CPI (Maoist) Operative Indicted: A Crackdown in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Rajesh Deogam, a CPI (Maoist) operative, in Jharkhand for alleged involvement in arms dealing and harbouring members of the outlawed organisation. This marks a significant step in the crackdown against the insurgent group.

Deogam, from West Singhbhum district, faces charges under the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case follows a local police investigation and the NIA's comprehensive probe starting July 2024, focusing on financial discoveries linked to Misir Besra, a prominent CPI (Maoist) member.

Incriminating evidence, including gelatine sticks, cash, and communication devices, were unearthed through disclosures by Deogam, buried between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages. Investigations into additional suspects are ongoing as authorities seek to dismantle the group's operations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)