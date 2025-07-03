Jammu and Kashmir: Catalyst for India's Economic Growth
Union Minister Jitendra Singh asserts that Jammu and Kashmir will lead the way in India's economic ascension. He highlighted key projects and engaged with IAS, IPS, and IFoS officers, emphasizing the importance of revisiting past postings for progress assessment. Officers shared experiences and feedback in the session.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh proclaimed Jammu and Kashmir as a primary engine of India's economic growth, underscoring its strategic relevance in national development. He pointed to significant projects such as the Chenab Bridge, Lithium discovery, and lavender farming's 'purple revolution' as pivotal to empowering regional youth entrepreneurs.
Singh's comments came during an informal luncheon with Delhi-based IAS, IPS, and IFoS officers formerly of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now integrated with the AGMUT cadre. Reflecting on the region's challenging past, Singh praised the officers' resilience during the peak militancy years and encouraged breaking traditional hierarchies for efficiency.
The minister recalled initiatives from 2014, prompting senior officers to revisit their initial postings for developmental reviews, fostering a sense of continuity in public service. Officers gathered to share insights and reconnect, reflecting on their career advancements from their early days in the region.
