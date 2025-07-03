Suspicious Package Stirs Alarm at Israeli Embassy in Denmark

A suspicious package delivered to the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen sparked a police investigation on Thursday. The area was flooded with emergency vehicles, including a hazmat team, as heavily armed officers secured the vicinity.

Copenhagen police reported their presence at the embassy on X, mentioning ongoing investigations with no additional details available. Streets near the embassy were blocked, adding to the tense atmosphere.

This incident comes amidst heightened security across Europe since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran. Just last week, a man was arrested in Aarhus for allegedly spying on Jewish sites in Germany, underscoring the persistent threat to Jewish communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)