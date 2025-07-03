Suspicious Package Stirs Alarm at Israeli Embassy in Denmark
A suspicious package at the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen prompted an emergency response. Security measures have heightened across Europe, especially regarding Israeli and Jewish institutions following increased tensions. A separate arrest in Denmark tied to spying on Jewish sites and individuals highlights ongoing security concerns.
- Country:
- Denmark
A suspicious package delivered to the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen sparked a police investigation on Thursday. The area was flooded with emergency vehicles, including a hazmat team, as heavily armed officers secured the vicinity.
Copenhagen police reported their presence at the embassy on X, mentioning ongoing investigations with no additional details available. Streets near the embassy were blocked, adding to the tense atmosphere.
This incident comes amidst heightened security across Europe since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran. Just last week, a man was arrested in Aarhus for allegedly spying on Jewish sites in Germany, underscoring the persistent threat to Jewish communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healy's Stark Warning: Aussie Batting Woes Ahead of West Indies Tour
Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, and More Honored at Governors Awards
Historic Return of Hajj Pilgrims: Warm Welcome at Indian Airports
Toward 2045: Vietnam’s Strategy for Net Zero, Resilience, and Inclusive Growth
UN Demands Action as Sudan War Escalates With Mass Atrocities and Starvation