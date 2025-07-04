Migrant worker killed in cylinder blast in Himachal's Hamirpur

One migrant worker was killed when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a pump house of the Jal Shakti Department here, police said on Friday.

Six other workers who were inside the room had a narrow escape, they said.

Police said the group of labourers reached Hamirpur on Thursday evening and were staying in a room at the Jal Shakti Department pump house in Ukhli village.

The workers were preparing food for themselves when the cooking gas cylinder exploded. One of the workers, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot while six others inside the room managed to get out in time, police said. They did not release the name of the deceased worker.

The cause of the explosion, which shook the entire area, is yet to be ascertained.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the explosion and immediately informed police.

A team from Sadar police station reached the spot and inspected the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.

