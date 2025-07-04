Left Menu

Assault over Marathi: 7 MNS workers detained, allowed to go after police serve notice

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven members of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained for allegedly assaulting a foodstall owner for not speaking Marathi, an official said on Friday. The accused persons were allowed to go after the police served notices on them, he said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bhayander area of Thane district. A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol.

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back. While the man shouted at the shopkeeper, some others with him slapped the stall owner, a police official had said earlier.

The Kashimira police had subsequently registered a case against seven MNS members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault.

The accused persons were brought to the police station. They were allowed to go after the police handed them notices, said sub-inspector Kiran Kadam of Kashimira police station on Friday.

Police are in the process of "chapter proceedings" (preventive action) against the accused persons in the case, he said.

The office of the zonal deputy commissioner of police will make them sign bonds about good behaviour, the official added. Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of the Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa's economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

