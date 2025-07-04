Boxer Chavez Jr expected to be deported to Mexico to serve sentence, Mexican president says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she expects boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to be deported to Mexico to serve a sentence for arms trafficking after being detained in Los Angeles by U.S. immigration authorities.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Chavez was determined to be in the country illegally last week after he made fraudulent statements on a 2024 application for permanent residence. Mexican authorities said they have had a warrant for his arrest since 2023.

