30 IEDs recovered from forested area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:31 IST
Security forces on Friday recovered 30 IEDs from a forested area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) most probably were hidden by a proscribed Naxal outfit, the police officer said, adding that the security forces recovered the IEDs from a part of the forested area which is under the jurisdiction of the Toklo police station.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Singhbhum district, Rakesh Ranjan, received an intelligence input that CPI (Maoists) have concealed explosives in large quantities in a forest bordering the Toklo police station and the Dalbhanga police outpost.

The SP formed a joint team comprising the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, SSB and District Armed Police to launch a massive search operation.

In the course of the operation, the security personnel recovered 30 IEDs from the forest, the police said in a statement.

All the explosives, weighing two kilograms each, were defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, it added.

The explosives were probably meant to hinder the ongoing anti-Naxalite operation and target personnel engaged in it, a police officer said.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

