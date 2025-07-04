Left Menu

'Ransamwad': Pioneering tri-services seminar on impact of tech on warfare to be held on Aug 26-27

A pioneering tri-services seminar, themed on the impact of technology on warfare, which looks at convergence of ideas on strategy, innovation and national security will be held on August 26-27, officials said on Friday.Ransamwad 2025 will be hosted by HQ ARTRAC Army Training Command under the aegis of HQ IDS Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.Arjuna needed Krishna.

A pioneering tri-services seminar, themed on the impact of technology on warfare, which looks at convergence of ideas on strategy, innovation and national security will be held on August 26-27, officials said on Friday.

'Ransamwad 2025' will be hosted by HQ ARTRAC (Army Training Command) under the aegis of HQ IDS (Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff) at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

''Arjuna needed Krishna. Astra needed Shastra. In war, wisdom outweighs weaponry. Announcing #RANSAMWAD2025 - a pioneering #TriServices seminar on War, Warfare & Warfighting,'' the HQ IDS posted on X. The seminar, themed on 'Impact of Technology on Warfare', looks at convergence of ideas on strategy, innovation and national security, it said.

''Hosted by HQ ARTRAC under the aegis of #HQ_IDS at Army War College, Mhow (MP) on 26-27 Aug 25. #MilitaryTransformation #FutureWarfare @DefenceMinIndia @SethSanjayMP @MIB_India,'' the HQ IDS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

