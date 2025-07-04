Two held in Gurugram for demanding 'commission' for arranging pending govt compensation

Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly demanding a ''commission'' in exchange for arranging the compensation amount due to a beneficiary under a Haryana government scheme, which is stuck due to some technicalities, police said on Wednesday.

The duo, who were arrested on Thursday, allegedly collected information about people who were due compensation by the government from CSC centres.

According to police, on Saturday, a man from the Pataudi area in Gurugram registered a complaint against them, alleging that they were claiming to get them the compensation amount in 15 days in exchange for a 30 per cent ''commission''.

The complainant said that the wife of his elder brother, who died in January 2024, had applied for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAY-PSY).

The Haryana government sanctioned the compensation, but the money was not received in his account, he added.

''On June 14, the accused called my brother's wife and claimed that he would get them the money in 15 days in exchange for a fee,'' he said.

They asked for 30 per cent commission on the amount, but his brother's wife refused and filed a complaint with the police, the complainant added.

An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station and police arrested Vikas (32), a resident of Hingwahera village in Khairthal district in Rajasthan and Mahender Kumar (48), a resident of Heli Mandi in Gurugram, on Thursday. They were remanded in police custody after being produced in a city court on Friday, they added.

Three phones and a car were recovered from their possession, police said.

With the help of other associates, they used to get a list of such people from CSC centres who are owed a compensation amount from the government but remain pending. Then they used to contact the people and ask for a commission for arranging the compensation, police said.

The duo revealed that they have committed about 15 such crimes, a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

''After examining the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Vikas has six cases registered against them in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts for several crimes,'' the Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)