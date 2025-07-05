Trump and Zelenskiy Discuss Patriot Missiles Amid Escalating Russian Aggression

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted the necessity of sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine during a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin for not pursuing peace, following their recent phone interaction.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy emphasized the critical role that Patriot missiles could play in strengthening the country's air defense systems amid growing Russian air assaults. Trump praised the capabilities of these missiles, labeling them as "pretty amazing."

Despite previous pauses in military shipments, there are optimistic signs for the resumption of defense aids. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's discussion with Trump highlights ongoing negotiations regarding missile supplies, as Kyiv grapples with intensified aerial threats from Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)