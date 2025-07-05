Deadly Blast in West Bengal: A Looming Bomb Threat

A devastating explosion in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district resulted in one death and one injury, police revealed on Saturday.

The blast occurred in Rajoa village under Katwa sub-division, causing widespread panic. The explosion was so powerful that it dismantled the tin roof of the house allegedly used for bomb-making.

Authorities are investigating the use of the premises as a bomb factory, with preliminary inquiry pointing to anti-social activities. Forensic experts are set to examine the site.

