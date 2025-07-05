Deadly Blast in West Bengal: A Looming Bomb Threat
A crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district claimed one life and injured another, sparking panic. The blast, in an abandoned house used for bomb-making, was so intense it blew off the roof. Police investigation is underway to uncover anti-social links.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:24 IST
- India
A devastating explosion in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district resulted in one death and one injury, police revealed on Saturday.
The blast occurred in Rajoa village under Katwa sub-division, causing widespread panic. The explosion was so powerful that it dismantled the tin roof of the house allegedly used for bomb-making.
Authorities are investigating the use of the premises as a bomb factory, with preliminary inquiry pointing to anti-social activities. Forensic experts are set to examine the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
