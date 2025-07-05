Shocking Encounter: Woman Injured by Illegal Wildlife Trap in Kerala

A woman in Kerala's Vaniyamkulam district suffered severe injuries after accidentally touching a live electric wire connected to an illegal trap set up for wild boars. Malathi, aged 65, was discovered by a relative on her property, leading to swift medical intervention from neighbors and locals.

The incident underscores a troubling pattern in the region, following a similar occurrence in Alappuzha district last month where a farmer was electrocuted. Another case in Nilambur resulted in a teenager's death, igniting political tensions.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the individual or individuals responsible for placing the unlawful wild boar traps, as community members express heightened concerns over safety.

