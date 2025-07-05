Left Menu

Shocking Encounter: Woman Injured by Illegal Wildlife Trap in Kerala

A 65-year-old woman in Kerala was seriously injured after she accidentally came into contact with an illegal electric trap meant for wild boars. The incident highlights a concerning trend of unauthorized traps, which recently caused fatalities in the state. An investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:52 IST
A woman in Kerala's Vaniyamkulam district suffered severe injuries after accidentally touching a live electric wire connected to an illegal trap set up for wild boars. Malathi, aged 65, was discovered by a relative on her property, leading to swift medical intervention from neighbors and locals.

The incident underscores a troubling pattern in the region, following a similar occurrence in Alappuzha district last month where a farmer was electrocuted. Another case in Nilambur resulted in a teenager's death, igniting political tensions.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the individual or individuals responsible for placing the unlawful wild boar traps, as community members express heightened concerns over safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

