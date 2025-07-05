Left Menu

Tragic Altercation in Bhilwara: Market Incident Sparks Tension

A heated altercation in Bhilwara’s market led to the lynching of a man, sparking local protests. The incident involved a car-handcart collision, escalating into violent mob action. Arrests were made, including Shareef Mohammad, the prime suspect. Authorities intensify investigations amid rising public demands for justice.

Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhilwara's Jahazpur town following the death of Sitaram Keer, allegedly lynched after a confrontation over a car-handcart collision. The altercation rapidly escalated as a mob reportedly attacked Sitaram and his companions.

The prime suspect, Shareef Mohammad, has been apprehended. The incident incited public outrage, prompting market shutdowns and protests by locals demanding justice and financial compensation.

Authorities, including police teams and local politicians, are actively involved in managing the situation and ensuring thorough investigations into the case as tensions remain high in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

