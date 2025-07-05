Tragedy in Ramgarh: Illegal Mining Claims Four Lives

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, four people were killed when a portion of an abandoned coal mine collapsed during illegal mining activities, authorities reported on Saturday.

The accident took place in the early hours in the Karma area, under the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost in the district. Despite law enforcement's swift response, villagers managed to retrieve three of the bodies before the police team reached the scene, officials stated.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has called for a high-level investigation, labeling the incident not just an accident, but a murder. He attributes the disaster to government neglect and the actions of the coal mafia.

