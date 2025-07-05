Left Menu

Tragedy in Ramgarh: Illegal Mining Claims Four Lives

In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an abandoned coal mine's collapse resulted in four deaths during illegal mining. Villagers took away bodies before police arrived. Operations for relief and rescue are ongoing. BJP's Babulal Marandi demands a probe, criticizing the government's negligence and alleging the role of the coal mafia.

Updated: 05-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, four people were killed when a portion of an abandoned coal mine collapsed during illegal mining activities, authorities reported on Saturday.

The accident took place in the early hours in the Karma area, under the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost in the district. Despite law enforcement's swift response, villagers managed to retrieve three of the bodies before the police team reached the scene, officials stated.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has called for a high-level investigation, labeling the incident not just an accident, but a murder. He attributes the disaster to government neglect and the actions of the coal mafia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

