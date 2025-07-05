Inferno Erupts in Simuldanga Godown
A fire engulfed a warehouse in Simuldanga, with no injuries reported. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, was controlled after several hours by four fire tenders. Authorities are assessing the damage.
A major fire broke out in a warehouse located in Simuldanga, leaving a heavy impact on the structure before it was controlled, according to police officials.
No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which required the intervention of four fire tenders to bring it under control after four to five hours of effort, shared Sachin Kumar Das, Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station.
While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary assessments point toward a potential short circuit. Further details regarding the estimated losses incurred are awaited as the inquiry continues.
