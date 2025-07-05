American Aid Workers Attacked During Gaza Food Distribution
Two American aid workers from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were injured in a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza. The assailants are believed to be responsible for the targeted attack. The U.S.- and Israeli-backed organization confirmed the workers are receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.
Two American aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were injured in a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza. The incident occurred on Saturday, with both individuals sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a statement from the U.S.- and Israeli-backed organization, the attack was executed by two assailants suspected of throwing grenades.
The injured aid workers are currently receiving medical treatment and are reportedly in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this attack.
