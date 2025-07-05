Unrest During Muharram Procession: Legal Actions Underway
Several people face charges for allegedly inciting disorder and disturbing communal harmony during a Muharram procession. Police claim the individuals violated conditions during the event on MA Road. Legal action, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has been initiated with the accused identified and proceedings ongoing.
Police have registered a case against several individuals accused of attempting to incite unrest and disturb public order during a Muharram procession in the city. The events allegedly took place on MA Road on Friday, according to police sources.
In a statement, a police spokesperson revealed that the accused violated established conditions, engaging in deliberate unlawful acts. These actions were reportedly aimed at provoking disorder and disturbing communal harmony in the area.
Authorities have identified the accused and initiated legal proceedings. The case is registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
