Peace Initiatives in Manipur: A Push for Restoration and Stability

In a commendation of efforts to stabilize the strife-torn area, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh lauded the central government's peace initiatives in Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proactive measures to address the crisis have been notably effective, according to Singh.

Search operations by security forces are showing promising results with the recovery of illegal arms and ammunition. This move is integral for restoring law and order in a state plagued by violence since May 2023. Stakeholders from civil society are engaged in peace dialogues, contributing to the restoration efforts.

Despite the ongoing hardship, Singh acknowledges the need for sensible policymaking to ease the populace's distress. The state's tenure is under a political suspension following the imposition of President's rule, awaiting a return to stability.

