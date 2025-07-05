Left Menu

Odisha CM Seeks Immediate Action for Safe Release of Abducted Indian in Mali

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has requested the intervention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for the release of Odisha resident P. Venkatraman, allegedly kidnapped by militants in Mali. Venkatraman's family is anxious after losing contact with him since June 30, and the Indian government is taking necessary steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has called upon External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to expedite the safe release of P. Venkatraman, an Odisha resident allegedly abducted in Mali. The appeal follows a complaint lodged by Venkatraman's mother, after losing contact with him.

Operating from Patnaik's constituency, Venkatraman has been unreachable since June 30. His mother reported the disappearance to local authorities in Ganjam district, deepening family concerns. Patnaik expressed his concern and urged coordinated efforts from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy.

Venkatraman went missing amid a series of violent incidents in Mali. The Indian government urged Mali's authorities for swift action to secure the release of the kidnapped nationals, reiterating its condemnation of the violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

