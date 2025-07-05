Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Goa

An active member of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang was apprehended by Delhi Police in Goa, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohit alias Panchhi from Sonipat, Haryana, played a key role in facilitating Gogi's escape in 2016 by attacking a police team in Bahadurgarh.

After being granted a four-day bail to attend his sister's wedding in February 2025, he went into hiding. Arrest came after a tip-off led authorities to his location in north Goa, with investigations continuing.