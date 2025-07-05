Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Goa

A gang member linked to the Jitender Gogi gang was arrested by Delhi Police in Goa. Mohit, also known as Panchhi, had been evading arrest since 2025 after his involvement in aiding Gogi's escape. He was apprehended following a tip-off, with investigations ongoing.

An active member of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang was apprehended by Delhi Police in Goa, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohit alias Panchhi from Sonipat, Haryana, played a key role in facilitating Gogi's escape in 2016 by attacking a police team in Bahadurgarh.

After being granted a four-day bail to attend his sister's wedding in February 2025, he went into hiding. Arrest came after a tip-off led authorities to his location in north Goa, with investigations continuing.

