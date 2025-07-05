Left Menu

Unmasking a Lone Wolf: The Rise and Capture of Abubacker Siddique

The Andhra Pradesh police identified Abubacker Siddique, known for his bomb-making expertise, as a significant terror threat. Captured in Tamil Nadu, Siddique operated alone, influenced by radical ideologies, and linked to major terror activities across India. Recent police actions have unearthed evidence but no explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:11 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Andhra Pradesh police identified Abubacker Siddique as a critical player in the terror landscape. Captured recently alongside an accomplice by Tamil Nadu police, Siddique is known for his advanced bomb-making skills and operates independently, guided by extremist ideologies.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Koya Praveen highlighted Siddique's connections to radical preacher Zakir Naik as a source of ideological influence. Siddique's arrest followed the seizure of a cache of materials including digital timers, hacking software, and documents indicative of his terror affiliations.

This arrest marks a crucial step in dismantling terror networks, with authorities continuing their investigations and ramping up efforts to uncover further insights into Siddique's operations across India and potential links to international radical elements.

